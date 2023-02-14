AP CM inaugurates 26 tourist police stations

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Tourist Police Stations at 20 important religious and tourist places in various districts to promote tourism in the state.

Launching the police stations virtually from the Camp Office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the security kiosks would work as additional police stations and attend to complaints from tourists.

He said the Tourist Police Stations would be run by specially trained police personnel and headed by a SI or ASI rank officer. Linked with local police stations, each Tourist Police Station would have six police personnel including women constables.

Interacting with the police officials virtually on the occasion, he suggested that the contact phone number of the responsible police officials should be prominently displayed at all Tourist Police Stations. He hoped that the enhanced tourism security would help boost up the traffic of tourists in the State.

He said several reforms were introduced in the Police Department after YSRCP came to power and the downloading of Disha App by about 1, 20,00,000 women indicating the extent of support being extended to women in the State by the police.

Unlike in the TDP rule, police services are now available to people through village and ward secretariats and the government has also introduced zero-FIR system in police stations where receptionists would talk to the complainants first.

The newly launched Tourist Police Stations would now start functioning at the RK Beach at Visakhapatnam, Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR district, Kukkuteswara Swamy temple at Pithapuram in Kakinada district, Pushkar Ghat at Rajahmundry, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru district, Manginapudi Beach and Mopidevi Temple in Krishna district, Indrakeeladri Temple and Bhavani Island in NTR district, Mypadu Beach and Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Penchalakona in SPSR Nellore district, Mahanandi and Ahobilam temples in Nandyala district, Raghavendra Swamy temple at Mantralayam in Kurnool district, Horsley Hills in Annamayya district and Lepakshi temple in Satya Sai district.