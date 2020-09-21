AP CM Relief Fund transactions suspended

The Andhra Pradesh police on Monday registered a case against fraudsters involved in AP CM Relief Fund scam.

The scam involves Rs 117 crore withdrawal attempt from the AP CM Relief Fund. The fraudsters from New Delhi, Kolkata, and Karnataka used forged cheques and attempted to withdraw crores of rupees from the CM Relief Fund. The fraudsters used cheques sanctioned to three people of value Rs 16,000 and Rs 45,000 and forged them to siphon off Rs 117 crore. However, the fraud was averted after alert bank officials stopped the transactions.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered an ACB investigation into the scam. Following the scam, all transactions of the AP CM Relief Fund account were suspended for safety.