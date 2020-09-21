Nandigam Suresh begins Dalit card against rebel MP Raju

YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju has proved unstoppable and inimitable. His comments against both YCP in general and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh in particular have created a sensation, giving a new challenge to CM Jagan Reddy. Moreover, all Opposition mounted a combined attack on YCP in Delhi amid Parliament session. Left with no alternative, YCP has begun changing its tactics. Now, Nandigam Suresh has launched a personal attack with more serious allegations against rebel Raju.

Suresh is saying that RRR has a very low opinion of the Dalits and that he was acting out of arrogance and jealousy. He said that RRR has threatened to kill him with the help of his security. He has already complained to the concerned authorities in the Parliament against Raju for his threatening statements.

Nandigam Suresh demanded rebel MP to tender an unconditional apology to all Dalits for his unwarranted statements. The war of words has intensified between RRR and the YCP MPs. Especially, the rebel MP has warned the YCP not to cross a limit in their criticism. RRR has in the past cautioned Nandigam Suresh against repeating personal allegations against him. RRR has told CM Jagan that his party’s efforts to disqualify his MP status would not succeed. At the most, Jagan may dismiss him from the party for which rebel Raju was already prepared as it would make no difference for his future political or electoral prospects.