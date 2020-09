Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in their best phase. The star couple is expecting their first baby in January 2021 and the duo informed the news recently. Anushka Sharma has been spotted in a pool in a bikini flaunting her baby bump. Anushka Sharma looked quite happy and relaxed in the click. Anushka Sharma is away from acting for some time and she is busy producing films and web-based projects. Virat Kohli is currently in UAE and is busy with the IPL 2020.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.