AP CM ‘unity call’ brings back Hemant Soren episode

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s letters to fellow CMs in the country have raised a political storm. It is well known how the AP CM has long been extending unconditional support to the Modi regime at the Centre. Mr. Jagan Reddy was the first and the only CM who criticised Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for his dig at the Prime Minister.

At that time, Hemant Soren just said that the Prime Minister would have discussed the issue of Coronavirus battle rather than speaking out ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Within a few hours, the AP CM took to twitter, saying that it was not correct on the part of Mr. Soren to criticise Modi at a time when the country was waging a serious struggle with the pandemic.

Now, the same AP CM is appealing to all the other Chief Ministers including Mr. Soren to make united efforts for getting Covid vaccine from the Centre. Mr. Jagan Reddy has said in his letter that the Centre was not giving the required medicine to the States. All the CMs should come together to get proper vax supplies in this regard.

No CM of other States has responded to Mr. Jagan Reddy’s call for unity. Even the Telangana CM is yet to give his response. It is a fact most other CMs have placed advance orders for the vaccines and are not in a desperate situation like the AP CM.