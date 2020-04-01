AP CM urges untraced Tablighi Jamaat returnees to come for tests

Stating that there is no stigma attached to people affected by COVID-19 as it is similar to any other infection that can be easily cured if timely treatment is obtained, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged all those who travelled to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, their family members and their contacts to come forward for medical tests.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Reddy said that of the 87 cases that tested positive in the state, 70 have a Delhi-connect. Disclosing that 1,085 people had attended the Delhi event, between March 15-17, Reddy said 585 people have been tested so far. While 70 positive cases have been identified from the tests, results of 500 cases are awaited.

Stating that 21 persons who had visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, are yet to be traced, Reddy requested these people or their family members or people who came in contact with them, to voluntarily come forward for medical tests.

Bringing attention to the impact of the coronavirus on the state’s finances, Reddy thanked all the people’s representatives and government officials, and employees for offering to defer their salaries. On Tuesday, the government had issued orders deferring the disbursal of salaries and pensions for people’s representatives, government officers, employees, and other categories.

As per the order, there will be 100 per cent deferment for the chief minister, cabinet members, MLAs, MLCs, and elected representatives of all local bodies.

In the case of All India Services Officers, the deferment is to the tune of 60 per cent . The salary deferment is 50 per cent in respect of all other government employees.

However, the state government has softened the blow somewhat for class 4 employees who will receive 90 per cent of their salaries on time.

The order copy states that the ‘orders shall come into force in respect of the salary/wages/ remuneration/pensions for the month of March 2020, payable in the month of April 2020 and will continue to be in force till further orders.