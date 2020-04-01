Exclusive: Trivikram in plans to patch up with Mahesh

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas worked for two films Athadu and Khaleja. There were rumors that all is not well between them. After years, the duo worked for a commercial recently and they bonded well. But the clash of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo brought enough gap between the star hero and sensible director. Telugu360 exclusively learned that Trivikram is in plans to patch up with Mahesh Babu at the earliest.

S Radha Krishna, the close friend of Trivikram is in talks to meet Mahesh at the earliest. Radha Krishna sought Mahesh’s appointment and the top actor is yet to give his time. If the talks go on a positive note, Tollywood fans can expect a project in their combo for sure. This may not happen anytime soon as the duo is busy with several commitments. Mahesh will work with Parasuram in his next while Trivikram is set to direct NTR in his next project. More details awaited.