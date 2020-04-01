KCR meets Governor on Nizamuddin corona contagion

With Telangana reporting 97 positive cases of corona, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Governor Dr Tamilsai Soundarajan on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan to discuss the measures the government had initiated to contain and tackle the spread of corona virus in the state.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by state chief secretary Somasekhar and DGP Mahender Reddy. The Chief Minister discussed the situation arising out of the Nizamuddin religious congregation. He told the Governor that more than 1,000 people from the state had attended the religious congregation ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ in Markaz Masjid in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. Around six deaths were reported in Telangana, all of whom were people who attended religious congregation ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ in Markaz Masjid. Rao, it is learnt, told the Governor that more than 1,000 people from various parts of Telangana attended ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ and that the government could trace 800 people. The government, he said, has intensified its efforts to trace the remaining people who attended the ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ and also those who came in contact with the infected people. The Chief Minister, it is learnt, told the Governor that Telangana is witnessing a spike in the number of positive cases from the Nizamuddin event with several attendees from the state testing positive. The government officials are identifying people who attended the religious gathering and also those who came in contact with the infected people, he told the governor.

On March 29, the Telangana Governor has donated her salary for one month to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a token contribution towards controlling the spread of coronavirus. Soundararajan handed over a cheque of Rs.3.5 lakh to Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, M. Jagadeeshwar.