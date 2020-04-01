750 from Telangana who attended Tablighi meet were traced: Minister

Over 1,000 from Telangana attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi and barring 160 all of them were traced, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Wednesday.

The minister said around 750 participants in the meeting were traced and sent for screening at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

He said the death toll remained at six. All of them had attended the meeting held at the Tablighi headquarters in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

The minister said identifying such a large number of people and sending them for quarantine proved the efficiency of the government machinery.

Rajender said the community transmission had not happened in Telangana and exuded confidence that the situation would soon be under control.

He said 14 of the patients were already discharged while two more were likely to be discharged later in the day. Ten more out of those undergoing treatment tested negative and if they again test negative they would be discharged.

He claimed that the state government had taken firm measures to contain the spread. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was the first to demand suspension of international flights.

He also claimed that Telangana was the first state to declare a total lockdown and it was again Telangana which alerted the Centre about the spread at the Tablighi meet.