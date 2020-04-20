AP corona cases surge, tally rises to 722

As the AP government was seriously mulling over partial lockdown, the state reported its biggest 24-hour surge in Covid-19 cases. On Monday, the state reported 75 fresh cases taking the corona tally to 722.

Kurnool topped the tally with 174 cases after adding 20 fresh cases in the last 24 hours followed by Guntur with 149. Overall, the state reported 20 deaths. Nearly 92 people were discharged after treatment while 610 corona positive cases are under treatment, the health ministry bulletin stated on Monday.

The high number of cases was attributed to increased to testing. The state government claimed that it has ramped up its testing and set a record by conducting 5,508 tests in a single day on Sunday. Further, the government aims to conduct more than 18,000 test each day. The testing in AP after the government had received one lakh rapid testing kits from South Korea which has now kicked up a political storm in the state.