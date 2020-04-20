Chandrababu turns 70 – a ‘tireless leader, a mentor and a visionary’

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu turned 70 years on Monday as the party cadres celebrated his birthday low-key without holding gatherings and meetings in view of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

However, leaders and activists extended their warm greetings to Mr. Naidu and also shared special videos on social media platforms.

Born on April 20, 1950, at Naravaripalle village near Tirupati, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has the distinction of becoming MLA at the age of 25 years and then Minister at 28 years. He served as Chief Minister for 14 years – from 1995 to 2004 as CM of United Andhra Pradesh with Capital at Hyderabad and from 2014 to 2019 as first CM of residual AP with Capital at Amaravati.

Mr. Naidu was instrumental in putting United AP on the informational technology map of the world by bringing Microsoft founder Bill Gates to the state and by turning Hyderabad into an attractive destination for international software companies. He chaired the National IT panel under the National Democratic Alliance government. He was honoured with membership in the dream cabinet of World Economic Forum.

Party MPs, MLAs and senior leaders called Mr. Chandrababu Naidu as a rare leader, political mentor, role model and, above all, a visionary who tirelessly works for common good of all sections of people.

Mr. Naidu’s son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh described Mr. Naidu as a man who works ‘tirelessly for the good of people, day in and day out. His passion, commitment and devotion have not wavered a bit. He continues to inspire me and millions of Telugus through his visionary leadership’.

“Hailing from a small village and growing to lead a powerful regional party that changed our lives, making AP and Telangana prosperous, Mr Chandrababu Naidu is one of a kind. He is 70 years young now. Our generation must aim to match not just his vision but his energy too,” said MP Rammohan Naidu.

MP Kesineni Nani praised Mr. Naidu for his determination, dedication and vision to lead the people through any crisis.