Puri Jagannadh on losing Rs 100 Cr and how he bounced back

Puri Jagannadh completed 20 years as a director in Telugu cinema and he directed 37 films in his career. Every time he reached rock bottom, Puri Jagannadh bounced back with a blockbuster. He is one director who completes films in quick succession and in a strict budget. During a recent interview, Puri Jagannadh turned emotional reminding himself how his friends cheated him. Puri Jagannadh said that he was not much interested in money and he lost Rs 100 crores. He said that he was cheated by his close friends.

“I earned so much money that no director of this generation earned. I was not so much interested in money and I never thought of buying lands and properties with the money. When I was completely focused on films, my friends cheated me. I lost Rs 100 crores as I believed so much in them. I learned from my mistakes and bounced back. Directing a movie is a creative job. I am happy with the way life is going. Will direct Nandamuri Balakrishna once again very soon” said Puri Jagannadh.