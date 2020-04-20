Rajamouli challenges NTR and Ram Charan

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga came out with an interesting move after he posted a video participating in the household work during this lockdown period. Sandeep challenged Rajamouli and the top director accepted his challenge of ‘Be The Real Man’. Rajamouli posted his video today and he was spotted involving in several cleaning activities at home. Rajamouli challenged NTR, Ram Charan, Shobu Yarlagadda, Sukumar and MM Keeravani to accept and join the challenge. Tollywood audience will have a chance to watch a bunch of funny videos of our stars participating in household activities very soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.