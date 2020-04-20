Megastar busy learning Spanish

Megastar Chiranjeevi is making the best out of this lockdown time. Apart from spending ample time with his family, Chiranjeevi is involving in household activities. He is testing his hands in cooking and is participating in the gardening work of his bungalow. Chiranjeevi is currently learning Spanish after he got inspired by his grandchildren. He said that his grandchildren are learning different languages after which he got the idea to learn Spanish.

Chiranjeevi depended on the internet and is learning the language currently. He says that the internet has all the needed stuff and one can spend time on internet to learn anything. Complaining about having no time is just an excuse says Chiranjeevi and the top actor proved that he is one person who is quite enthusiastic to learn new things every day. Chiranjeevi is currently busy with Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film also features Ram Charan in a crucial role and the shoot got halted due to coronavirus outbreak.