Mega Fans worried about Meher Ramesh

Meher Ramesh vanished from Telugu cinema as a director because of his disasters. He shares a close bonding with Superstar Mahesh Babu along with the Mega family. He even has been spotted with Mahesh Babu in some of his foreign vacations. Meher took the responsibility of Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) and is personally overlooking the donations and the funds which are initiated by Megastar Chiranjeevi. The top actor lauded his efforts for CCC and without stopping here, he offered a film for Meher Ramesh.

Mega fans are left worried with this news. Offering a film for Meher Ramesh is a huge risk expressed the hardcore fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Some of them discussed the line up of Megastar saying that the film with Meher Ramesh will not happen. Chiranjeevi has films lined up with Koratala Siva, Lucifer remake and a film with Bobby. By the time these films get completed, things will change completely predicted Mega fans.