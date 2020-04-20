AP Corona politics on Modi calls to Jagan and Naidu?

AP Chief Minister’s Office has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called CM Jaganmohan Reddy late on Sunday night and discussed COVID-19 preventive measures. That CM had explained to PM how and what effective steps were being taken to enhance testing. There was no further information as to what was the occasion for Mr. Modi to make the sudden call. There was also no peculiar situation to require PM’s attention only to Andhra Pradesh. There was no information from PMO also whether Mr. Modi had called any CMs to find out about latest situation.

Whatever, the YSRCP leaders had welcomed and described the Modi call to Jagan as an instance of how AP CM has been effectively tackling the situation. On the other hand, analysts say that YSRCP is now in a damage control exercise with regard to its relations with Modi-Shah. This has become all the more important after Chandrababu Naidu’s telephonic conversation with Modi for the first time after 2019 elections. A leader with forty years industry, Chandrababu has also researched and made suggestions to PM on Corona eradication. Whether Modi called Jagan or not, immediate challenge for AP CM lies in tackling virus crisis without further controversies.