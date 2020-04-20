Allu Arjun has a surprise in Pushpa

The rugged and de-glam look of Allu Arjun from the released first look poster of Pushpa garnered a positive response from the audience. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is said to be an action thriller set in the Chittoor district. There are speculations that Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver in the film. Telugu360 exclusively learned that the film presents Allu Arjun in another shade. For those who feel that Bunny is presented in the rugged look throughout, he has a stylish shade too.

The actor plays a don in the film which comes during the flashback episodes. This comes during the second half of the film. Allu Arjun’s stylish look is currently designed and the episodes will be canned later after Bunny wraps up his part in this de-glam look. Allu Arjun will be sporting a beard in both the looks. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Sukumar is finalizing the other lead cast. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Pushpa is aimed for summer 2021 release.