AP corona tally at 3,16,003, death toll at 2,906

The Covid-19 pandemic situation in Andhra Pradesh continues to be alarming. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 9,742 new cases taking AP’s tally to 3,16,003. In the last 24 hours, 86 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the virus taking the corona death toll to 2,906.

Andhra Pradesh stands third after Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in the number of corona tests. However, it ranks first in terms of tests per million with a figure of 55,541. The state’s mortality rate is 0.92 percent as against the national average of 1.91 percent.

Chittoor and Nellore districts reported 15 fatalities each, eight in Anantapur district, seven in Guntur district, six each in Prakasam and Srikakulam districts, five each in West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, four in Kadapa, three in Krishna, and two in Kurnool district.

During the last 24 hours, East Godavari district reported a maximum of 1,399 cases. As many as 1,123 new cases were reported in Anantapur, 919 in West Godavari district, 830 in Chittoor, 835 in Visakhapatnam, 794 in Kurnool, and 755 in Nellore district.

Around 8,061 more patients recovered during the period, taking total recoveries to 2,18,311.

Andhra Pradesh now has 86,725 active cases, with a maximum of 15,767 in East Godavari, followed by 9,348 in Chittoor, 7,787 in Guntur, and 6,952 in Vizianagaram.

Around 57,685 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The state has so far tested 30,19,296 samples.