Latest health update of SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam got admitted to Chennai’s MGM Hospitals after he got contracted with coronavirus. In a sudden move, his health condition got deteriorated and was moved to ICU last week. The entire country prayed for his recovery. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan revealed that his health condition is better and he will take time to recover completely. The hospital authorities of MGM released a health bulletin today saying that SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition continues to be critical.

They said that he is on a ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the ICU. A team of specialized doctors is monitoring the health of SP Balasubrahmanyam. Hope he would recover very soon.