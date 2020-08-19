JC Reddy gets bail but not BC leader Atchannaidu

A day after JC Prabhakar Reddy was infected with Coronavirus, he was given bail. The SC, ST sessions court had granted bail to Mr. Reddy considering his health condition. This has come as a big relief to the TDP cadres in Rayalaseema region and especially the JC family admirers and followers. But, at the same time, it remains a painful time since prominent BC leader Atchannaidu has also been infected with the virus while he was in judicial custody.

Atchannaidu’s health condition was not that strong since the beginning. He was arrested in the ESI scam just a few days after he underwent surgery for fissures. As the police took him from place to place, Atchannaidu had to undergo a second surgery. Yet, there was no respite for him considering his vulnerable health. Later, Atchannaidu got the infection. Only after this, he was being given treatment in a private hospital.

The threat of the police and the government harassment was continuing against the Opposition leaders. The TDP has been blaming Jagan Reddy regime for promoting the CM’s own caste leaders. Over 600 nominated posts were given to the Reddy leaders in the past 14 months’ rule. Even in respect of the JC family, the ruling YSRCP was bringing pressure on them to join their party. As they did not shift their loyalties, the YSRCP started targeting them.

Another BC leader Kollu Ravindra’s situation was more pitiable. The TDP says the former Minister was implicated in a murder case and was put in judicial custody for no fault of his.