AP court gives death punishment to jilted lover

The Guntur district court on Friday awarded death punishment to jilted lover Kunchala Sashi Krishna, who killed B Tech student Ramya at Kakani in Guntur district. The youth killed the girl on the road on August 15, 2021.

The youth, Sashi Krishna from Mutluru village of Guntur district stabbed the girl as she refused to marry him. The youth stabbed her in the full public view as the onlookers remained stunned for a while. He then escaped from the scene.

The girl died while being shifted to the government hospital. The police arrested the youth on the same day at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district. The court recorded the witnesses of 28 persons.

The court started the trial of the case on April 2 and completed the hearing on April 26. The judgment was announced on Friday giving death punishment to the killer.

The court observed that the accused did not express regrets for the crime. Moreover, he tried to escape from the court, which the court took seriously.

The police completed the inquiry in just 15 days and filed a charge sheet against the accused. The case was handled by the police as per the Disha Act and the court awarded death punishment to the accused.

The family members of Ramya thanked the police and the state government for the speedy justice delivered. The family members said that the death punishment given to the accused would bring safety to the girls from such criminal youth.