An Embarrassment for Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan are working together for the first time and the film Acharya released today in a record number of screens. Koratala Siva directed the action drama which is made on a big budget. The openings are not up to the mark because of the badly cut trailer. Even the Mega fans showed no interest in the film. The songs too failed to impress the music lovers. The lead actors playing Naxalites made the youth stay away from the film.

The distributors bought the film for huge prices and the trade analysts expected that Acharya would open with a bang. Leave everyone in shock, the openings are quite less. Megastar Chiranjeevi would be left in embarrassment with the opening numbers of Acharya. Koratala Siva is trolled across social media for his poor work. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan played Naxalites in Acharya. Matinee Entertainment produced the film and Manisharma composed the music and background score.