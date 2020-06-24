AP DGP appears before High Court once again: Petty excuses

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is taking the Jaganmohan Reddy administration to task on every available issue. It is not only passing strictures on issues like YCP colours and English medium, but also summoning top officials like Chief Secretary and DGP for giving their personal explanations for lapses. Now, DGP Gautam Sawang appeared before the High Court today on the issue of non-release of seized vehicles.

Hundreds of vehicle owners petitioned the court saying that the police were not releasing their vehicles on petty excuses. Out of political reasons, these vehicles were seized for carrying five bottles of liquor and such offences. But the same vehicles were not being released while the owners’ requests were totally ignored. The vehicles were left in open air to rust.

The Advocate General Sriram yesterday told the High Court that the vehicles were not being released because of the prevailing Coronavirus containment zones and hotspots. Steps would be taken for their early release by talking to the officials concerned. The High Court was not satisfied with AG’s reply and summoned the DGP to appear before it and give proper explanations. Accompanied by a large number of policemen, Mr. Sawang arrived at the High Court.

The advocates circles were amazed at the adamant attitude of Jagan Reddy rule even though the court was repeatedly taking objections to the actions of the officials.