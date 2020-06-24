Producers Guild’s crucial meeting about resuming shoots

There is a lot of confusion among the circles of Tollywood about resuming the shoots. When things are going extremely well, the number of coronavirus cases got increased. Though some of the filmmakers are ready to start the shoots, most of the actors are hesitant about shooting in this pandemic times. A crucial meeting took place last evening and all the members of the Producers Guild got connected through a Zoom call. The meeting went on for hours and discussions happened about the current situations and when to take a call on resuming the shoots.

As per the update, most of the producers proposed August to start the shoots. Some of the producers suggested the filmmakers to wait for a longer time to prevent any unwanted issues and situations on the sets. The shoots of television serials resumed recently and they came to a halt from today after an actor was tested positive with coronavirus. Stalling the shoots of films is not an easy task as it involves a huge amount of money. The meeting of Producers Guild concluded after most of the filmmakers decided to wait till normalcy returns all over.