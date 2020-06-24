Vijayasai spews venom on Chandrababu: 108 effect

YCP controversial MP Vijayasai Reddy has come back into his previous form in making personal attacks on the TDP. The latest trigger is the TDP allegation that Rs. 408 Cr scam took place in the 108 ambulances contract. Chandrababu Naidu has said this contract was unlawfully given to an organisation belonging to the son-in-law of Vijayasai. Ever since, bitter and heated exchanges have been taking place between the YCP and TDP leaders.

Now, Vijayasai took to Twitter and launched an ultimate counter attack on Chandrababu Naidu. The MP is keeping a low profile amid rumours of his fall from party number two position after Visakhapatanam gas leak tragedy. Now, Vijayasai began cursing and taunting Chandrababu. He says Naidu is indulging in cheap strategies in Hyderabad in a reference to the alleged secret meeting of Sujana Chowdary, Kamineni Srinivas and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. The MP says Naidu is fully busy with manipulations, dark deeds, shady activities, trench-digging and manoeuvre of the institutions.

Vijayasai, in his concluding curse today, said Chandrababu has reduced himself to a mediator after burying NTR’s Telugu Desam Party and for sure, Naidu will never ever enter the corridors of power in future. Analysts say that obviously, Vijayasai was a lot frustrated. Instead of defending his son-in-law, he lost cool and spewed venom on the TDP chief.