Rana inks deal with a Hollywood Studio

Rana Daggubati has chosen a different path after he turned an actor. His innovative script selection surprised the young actors and Rana soon turned a pan Indian actor. He is all focused on Hiranyakashyapa, a mythological drama that is planned on a huge budget. Gunasekhar has been working on the project for four years and the entire pre-production work of the film is completed. The makers are said to have spent Rs 15 crores on the pre-production work till date. Most of the work happened in USA. Gunasekhar has been juggling between USA and Hyderabad.

Top Hollywood production house Fox Star Studios has been holding talks with Rana and the production house decided to come on to the board to co-produce the project. Fox Star Studios along with Suresh Productions will bankroll Hiranyakashyapa. Rana will be coming with a makeover and he plays the demon god and the title role in Hiranyakashyapa. The film will have several Hollywood technicians who already started working for the project. The makers are in plans to make an official announcement about the project very soon.