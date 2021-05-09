AP e-pass for inter-state travel from Monday

AP DGP Gautam Sawang has announced stricter measures to deal with the Covid problem. He has asked the people to make use of the e-pass facility from Monday if they are required to do emergency travel to the neighbouring States. The e-pass facility can be accessed through the Police Seva app.

Actually, Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for those coming from AP to take e-pass. Also, other States have restricted access to travellers from AP on their borders. As a result, the AP people going to the respective states are facing lots of problems. Moreover, the Covid second wave is only rising but not showing any signs of giving an early relief.

Amid this, the AP Police have no option but to start the e-pass facility immediately for the convenience of its citizens. This will help many Covid patients who are going to Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad for better treatment.

Mr. Gautam Sawang has also indicated that a final decision whether to continue the 18-hour curfew after May 18 or not would be taken only after reviewing the Covid situation at that time. Till then, there will be no permission for political or private meetings. For functions, they should take prior permission from the local officials.

Mr. Sawang said that section 144 would be in effect all over AP till further orders.