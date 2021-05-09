Sonu Sood rushed with requests

In unprecedented times actor, Sonu Sood has turned to be Messiah for many people. The actor started arranging oxygen cylinders, medicines, beds and all the needy to the public for those who ever requested him through social media. He informed through his Twitter account that he has received 41660 requests yesterday.

He is getting all sorts of support from industry and celebrities. Recently actress Soha Ali Khan has donated hugely to the Sonu Sood foundation. Sonu Sood through his foundation also helped cricketer Suresh Raina by arranging an oxygen cylinder for his aunt. Few are backlashing him for his late response. Yet, the actor is unremarkable with his service at the time of pandemic COVID-19. The actor is doing some incredible work during these tough times.