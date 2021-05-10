AP Police didn’t issue notices to Naidu

The AP Police created much hype and showed paper clippings how ex CM Chandrababu Naidu committed a crime by spreading panic over N440K. A team of the Kurnool police in fact set out to give a notice to Naidu in Hyderabad. But soon, they returned without giving any notice and there was suspense now on the Naidu case.

Not just Naidu, many people expressed concern over N440K at that particular time. YCP Fisheries Minister Seediri Appala Raju spoke live on a TV debate on how N440K originated in Kurnool and wreaked havoc all over. Based on this video, the TDP leaders in Kurnool made counter complaints and demanded criminal cases to be filed against the Minister just like how they did to Mr. Naidu. Kurnool SP Fakkeerappa, who spoke tough the other day, had to fall silent too.

Undoubtedly, the Jagan Reddy Government moved hastily and tried to embarrass Naidu by taking advantage of the N440K controversy. Without cross checking the scope for filing a criminal case, the AP Police went ahead, booked the case simply based on a stray complaint and created media hype. So much tension was created there were rumours that this time, Jagan Reddy would use this chance fully to put the TDP chief behind the bars for a few days.

But eventually, it turned out that the case against Naidu would not stand legally considering the fact that the YCP Minister himself made similar comments. The national media also published similar stories. Even the Supreme Court has told the State Governments to allow the political leaders to share their opinions on the Coronavirus.