Team Radhe Shyam’s contribution during Pandemic

Radhe Shyam is a periodic drama set in 1970s in the backdrop of Europe. A lion’s share from the film’s budget is spent on erecting sets to take the audience back to 70s. A huge hospital set was constructed and the crucial portions are canned last year. The set was dismantled and the property was moved to the producer’s warehouse. With a lot of scarcity for beds during this coronavirus time, the movie unit donated these 50 beds to a private hospital. Art director Ravindar took care of these formalities. They are transported in nine large trucks.

Apart from the beds, the makers donated the PPE kits along with other medical equipment and oxygen cylinders to the private hospital in Hyderabad. Prabhas and UV Creations gave their immediate nod and decided to donate during this crisis. The last song from Radhe Shyam is yet to be shot on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The film is expected to hit the screens in October this year. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies are the producers.