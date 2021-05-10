Why did Bunny and Sukumar opt for two parts for Pushpa?

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are working for a high-voltage action entertainer titled Pushpa. The latest happening said that the film will release in two installments which was not the prior plan for the team. Sukumar during the recent months reworked on the script during the pandemic break. With new developments, he penned the second half of the script with more drama. This cannot be told in 3 hours felt Sukumar and informed the same to Allu Arjun.

The script sessions took place between Bunny and Sukumar recently. It was then Allu Arjun was convinced with the new developments and gave his nod for the two parts idea for Pushpa. Around 45 days of shoot is left for the first installment for now. The release date will be finalized after the shoot completes. The makers also revised the budget of Pushpa and the second installment will release next year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Rashmika Mandanna is romancing Allu Arjun in Pushpa and Devi Sri Prasad is on the board as the music director for Pushpa.