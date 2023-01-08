AP govt appoints enquiry commission on stampede

The Andhra Pradesh state government on Saturday appointed an enquiry commission to probe into the stampede at Kandukuru town of Nellore district in which 8 persons were killed. The commission would also probe into the stampede in Guntur in which three women were killed.

The state government issued a Go Ms No 07 appointing Justice B Seshasayana Reddy, a retired judge of AP high court as commission of inquiry to enquire into the two stampedes. The commission was asked to complete its enquiry and submit the report in one month. The stampede at Kandukuru was held on December 28, 2022, while the stampede at Guntur was held on January 1, 2023.

The government had asked the commission to investigate the circumstances leading to the stampede and the persons responsible for, whether there were any shortcomings in the arrangements made and any violations in the permission granted and the persons responsible for it.

The commission was also asked to make recommendations regarding the institutional mechanisms and safeguards to be in place in addition to the existing systems to prevent occurrence of such grave incidents in future.