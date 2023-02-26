AP Govt employees’ release schedule for agitation

The state government employees have released the schedule for yet another round of agitation on Sunday. AP JAC Amaravati chairman, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, released the schedule after the JAC executive committee meeting in Vijayawada.

Bopparaju said that there was no use of having any talks with the government officials or the cabinet sub-committee of the ministers. “It is just a timepass event for the officials and ministers. They offer chai and biscuits and close the meeting,” Bopparaju said.

He said that they have submitted a 50-page representation to chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy on February 13. “Nothing had happened since then. I don’t even know whether the chief secretary had seen the representation or not,” Bopparaju said.

Bopparaju said that the government employees would wear black badges on March 9 and 10 and attend to their duties. They would hold lunch hour demonstrations at the collectors and revenue divisional offices on March 13 and 14 across the state.

The employees would hold dharnas at the collectors offices in the state on March 15, 17 and 20. They would then follow work to rule from March 21. On the same day, they would stop using the government mobile Apps.

On March 24, the employees would hold dharnas at the offices of the Heads of Departments in the state. The employee would visit the bereaved families of the government employees who died due to Covid 19.

Bopparaju said that they would submit representations in the Spandana programme across the state on April 3 and hold a state executive committee meeting on April 5 for further action plan.

Bopparaju expressed confidence that the government would come down and hold talks with them and start rolling out their demands one after the other.