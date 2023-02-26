AP begins action on IPS Sunil Kumar

The Andhra Pradesh government had started steps to take action against IPS officer Sunil Kumar. Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, had written a letter to DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, asking him to take suitable action against the IPS officer.

The chief secretary had also forwarded a copy of the letter from the Union Home Ministry which sought some disciplinary action against the IPS officer for his alleged irregularities in dealing with some cases.

This was necessitated by a complaint by an advocate to the Union Home Ministry where he said that the IPS officer was indulging in unethical practices in harassment of the suspects in some cases. The advocate cited several cases that were handled by Sunil Kumar during his stint.

Sunil Kumar was heading the APCID till last month. He was shifted out of this recently following several complaints. He is also facing cases by his wife who accused him of indulging in domestic violence.

Sunil Kumar was the additional director general of police and headed the CID, when rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju was arrested a year ago. The MP also made similar allegations and said that the IPS officer had tortured him in the CID office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

The MP also filed a petition against him in the court and a complaint with the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The chief secretary had asked the DGP to give him an action taken report duly acknowledging his letter. It is now to be seen what action that the DGP would take against the IPS officer.