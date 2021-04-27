AP govt goes back on Covid vaccination for 18-plus from May 1

The Centre had recently announced corona vaccination drive for people aged above 18 years from May 1 across the country.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government had expressed its inability to conduct vaccination drive for 18-plus in state from May 1.

AP health secretary Anil Kumar Singhal on Tuesday (today) said that the vaccination for 18-plus in AP is likely to begin only from June.

He said the registration of people for vaccination drive through Covin App will take time and it is not possible to start vaccination drive from May 1.

He also said that there is clarity on vaccine stocks to be supplied by companies to Andhra Pradesh so far.

Singhal said the government consulted companies for vaccines but no MoU was entered with any company on procuring vaccine stocks far and all these factors will delay the launch of vaccination drive in AP.

He said the government had placed orders for 4 lakh Remdesivir injections to avoid shortage in AP.

He added that AP government will supply Remdesivir injections to private hospitals.