KCR to be back in action after 10-day home quarantine

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is under home quarantine at his farmhouse in Erravelli on Hyderabad city outskirts, since April 19 after he tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered completely, according to doctors, who are monitoring his health condition.

KCR is expected to return to Pragathi Bhavan from his farmhouse after undergoing medical tests at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda on Wednesday (tomorrow).

KCR last week visited Yashoda Hospital and undergone medical tests and CT scan. All the reports came normal and no lung infection was detected.

Doctors have advised him to undergo medical tests again on Wednesday after completing 10-day quarantine.

KCR has decided to hold a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on April 29 or 30 to review corona situation in Telangana and take a decision on what to do after April 30.

The CM had imposed night curfew in Telangana from April 20 to 30 and a decision whether to continue night curfew or impose day curfew also is expected to be taken in the meeting at the corona cases in Telangana crossed 10,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday.

The CM will also finalise the modalities for free vaccination drive for entire population in Telangana.