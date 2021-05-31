AP Govt green signal to Anandaiah oral Covid drugs

Just an hour ahead of the court hearing, the Jaganmohan Reddy Government has given permission to Bonigi Anandaiah to give his Covid oral medicine. However, he is not permitted to give eye drops. The final reports on these eye drops were yet to be received. It would take another 3 to 4 weeks.

Only this morning, the issue came up for hering in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The officials refused to submit reports on the Anandaiah medicine saying that they were being first informed to the Chief Minister. So, the court postponed the hearing till afternoon today itself. Just as the court was about to restart hearing in an hour or so, the Government gave the breaking news that it had given the green signal to Anandaiah medicine.

At the same time, the Government has made a curious statement that it would not be responsible if any ill effects would be there because of this medicine. The officials claimed that over 130 patients were admitted to the Nellore Government General Hospital after taking Anandiah medicine. There were side effects and it would be up to the patients to decide.

Also, the Government asked the patients not to come directly to Krishnapatnam. They should send their friends or relatives to collect the medicine.