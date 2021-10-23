AP Govt initiates plans for Movie Ticketing Portal

The Andhra Pradesh government has been keen to float a new movie ticketing portal that will be handled and run by the government. The representatives from the government met various film celebrities and collected the feedback from them about the movie ticketing portal. The government granted 100 percent occupancy in theatres recently and there are speculations that the government will revise the reduced ticket prices in theatres. But the ticket prices are never revised for now.

The government called up the theatres across AP and wanted them to provide further information about the ticket pricing during the holidays and the prices when the big-ticket films hit the screens. The government asked the exhibitors to submit the information at the earliest. The details of the theatres along with the seating capacity, the service provider and the occupancy in the recent years are requested. The AP government seems to introduce the ticketing portal at the earliest.