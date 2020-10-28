AP Govt moves court, YCP to boycott SEC meet

The ruling YCP in Andhra Pradesh is giving twist after twist to its policies on the local body polls. Yesterday, it has nominated controversial MLA Ambati Rambabu to attend the all political parties’ meeting called by State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. Overnight, the YCP has changed its position and decided to boycott the SEC meet. What more, the ruling party has called the SEC meet illegal and unlawful.

On the other hand, in swift developments overnight, the Jagan Reddy Government moved a House Motion before the High Court seeking cancellation of the SEC meet. The Government called it illegal since Mr. Ramesh Kumar has not consulted it before organising the meeting. As per the established procedures, the SEC should take the opinion of the respective State Government before initiating the election process.

The court is expected to take up hearing on the Government’s petition. The Jagan regime contended that the Supreme Court has ordered in the past that the State Election Commission should compulsorily take the State Government into confidence on the local polls.

The ruling YCP’s present stand is that the SEC should take the opinion of the Government on whether the atmosphere is conducive for conducting the elections or not.