Ramesh Kumar’s tactical plan on local body polls

Usually, the State Election Commission in any state calls for a joint meeting of the political parties to take their views before holding an election. Now, things are turning more and more complicated in Andhra Pradesh. Everything is not alright between SEC Ramesh Kumar and the YCP Government. As a result, the SEC has decided not to hold a joint meeting for the political parties.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar has asked the political parties to meet him separately and also submit their suggestions in written form as well on restarting local body elections. In the past, oral representations used to be made to the SEC. Already, YCP Ministers and MLAs have made their party’s stand clear that the Government was not interested to hold the elections as long as Ramesh Kumar is the SEC.

However, Mr. Ramesh Kumar is conducting the meetings with the parties’ representatives from 10 a.m. on Wednesday at his office in Vijayawada. MLA Ambati Rambabu is taking part on behalf of the YCP. The TDP will be represented by its AP President Atchannaidu. Congress, CPM and CPI representatives will also attend.

Political circles are eagerly waiting to see if the YCP would launch attacks on the SEC during this meeting as well. Another point of curiosity is the SEC is an autonomous body and it can take independent decisions based on the suggestion of majority parties.