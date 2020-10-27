Lucifer Telugu Remake: Megastar suggests several changes

Megastar Chiranjeevi watched the Malayalam movie Lucifer and he decided to remake the film. Konidela Production Company acquired the remake rights of the film and Sujeeth was on board initially to direct the film. His version of the script did not impress Chiranjeevi and then came VV Vinayak. He directed two remakes with Chiranjeevi and he is currently working on Lucifer remake. Lucifer is not a great script but the stylish narration and the climax episodes made the film a decent hit.

But to impress the Telugu audience, Lucifer remake should undergo several changes. Chiranjeevi wanted Vinayak to work on the second half and make the needed changes to impress the Tollywood audience. Vinayak is currently working on the changes that are suggested by Megastar. Vinayak has ample time as Chiranjeevi needs to wrap up the shoots of Acharya and Vedhalam remake. There are talks that Rana Daggubati may play the other crucial role in Lucifer remake.

The final call about the actor will be taken after Vinayak completes the script. Chiranjeevi wanted Vinayak to lock the script after which the actors and technicians would be finalized. Konidela Production Company will produce this untitled project.