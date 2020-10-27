Vijayashanti back to BJP fold?

Firebrand leader and actor Vijayashanti is set to gravitate towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again.

Vijayashanti who began her political career with the BJP in 1997 is likely to return to the BJP, going by the indications.

On Monday, Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy met Vijayashanti in a closed door meeting that lasted more than 30 minutes fuelling speculations that she may join the BJP.

Vijayashanti, who served as general secretary of the BJP’s women wing, fired at the TRS government for the searches at the residence of relatives of Raghunandan Rao and the arrest of BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

She said the TRS is worried that the party may lose the Dubbaka seat to the BJP and misusing the police force in order to instill a sense of fear among the BJP cadre.

The yesteryear actor quit the BJP in 2005 and floated her own party Talli Telangana but later merged the party with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Following differences with the party leadership, the former Medak MP joined Congress in February 2014 and unsuccessfully contested from Medak assembly constituency on a Congress ticket. Like Khusbhoo, Vijayshanti has been miffed with the Congress leadership and kept away from the party activities.