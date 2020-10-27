Submit report on Siddipet incident: Kishan Reddy to Telangana DGP

Minister of state for home Kishan Reddy on Tuesday directed Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy to conduct a thorough probe and submit an unbiased report.

Kishan Reddy asked the DGP as to how the police in civil dress raided the residence of Raghunandan Rao’s relatives without even carrying a valid search warrant. He said the Telangana government is misusing official machinery and harassing the BJP leaders ahead of the byelections in Dubbaka.

The MoS for Home directed the DGP to submit a detailed report on the arrest of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the entire search operation at the residence of the kin of Raghunandan. The police on Monday had seized Rs 18.67 lakh cash in Siddipet town from the house of a relative of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday telephoned Bandi Sanjay Kumar to enquire about the incident in Siddipet. Bandi Sanjay briefed Amit Shah about the sequence of events that took place in Siddipet and the way police mishandled the entire issue. He told Amit Shah that the Telangana police acted in a high-handed manner. Amit Shah also spoke to Kishan Reddy enquire about the arrest of BJP leaders and searches at the residence of Raghunandan’s kin.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday undertook “Deeksha” (sit-in protest) alleging that the ruling TRS party is planning to postpone Dubbak Assembly by-poll by hook or crook and is using police force to harass his party workers.

The BJP leaders demanded that Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis be transferred immediately as the official was rude with Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Ramchandra Rao and senior leader Indrasena Reddy submitted a four-page complaint to chief electoral officer Shashank Goel about the incident in Siddipet.