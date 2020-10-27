Rajasekhar receives plasma therapy, condition stable

Veteran actor Rajasekhar and his family have been tested positive for coronavirus. His daughter Shivatmika Rajasekhar recently said that her father’s fight for coronavirus has been difficult. The entire Tollywood circles and film fraternity wished Rajasekhar a speedy recovery. Citi Neuro Centre, the hospital in which Rajasekhar is being treated released a health bulletin informing that Rajasekhar is currently stable. He will continue to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he recently received Plasma Therapy informed the doctors.

The health bulletin clarified that his clinical condition is better and he is responding to treatment well. The doctors’ team would continue to monitor the health status of Rajasekhar. Wishing the veteran actor a speedy recovery.