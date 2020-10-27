Balayya all set to return back to work

Nandamuri Balakrishna is extra cautious during this coronavirus time and he decided to stay away from work. With the cases of coronavirus coming down and the entire film industry returning back to work, Balayya decided to resume the shoot of his next film directed by Boyapati Srinu. The next schedule of the film commences from October 29th in Hyderabad. The major cast will participate in this upcoming schedule. The makers are also in plans to make an official announcement about the leading lady.

Boyapati Srinu made enough changes to the script and he is working hard to complete the project soon. He is keen to release this untitled action entertainer for summer next year. The first roar received a thumping response from the audience. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer and Balakrishna is all set to thrill the audience in dual roles. Thaman composes the music and background score for this untitled action drama.