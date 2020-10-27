Change of plans for Allu Arjun

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is quite eager to join the sets of his upcoming movie Pushpa. Sukumar will direct this action thriller and a major portion of the film will be shot in forests as the film is set in the backdrop of Chittoor red sandalwood mafia. Allu Arjun will stun with his transformation in the role of Pushpa Raj and he plays a lorry driver in the film. The shoot of the film was planned to commence from November 3rd in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district and is expected to continue for a month.

But before starting the schedule, the team of Pushpa will shoot for a short schedule in Vizag. This schedule starts from November 6th and will continue for a week in and around Vizag. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and several renowned actors from various languages are finalized to play other crucial roles in the film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rockstar DSP is the music director. Pushpa releases during the second half of 2021.