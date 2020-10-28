Team Radhe Shyam facing the coronavirus heat

The team of Radhe Shyam flew to Italy to shoot for some crucial episodes in the beautiful locales of the country. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are shooting for Radhe Shyam and couple of technicians working for the film are tested positive for coronavirus recently. The movie unit stalled the shoot and tests are conducted for all the team members currently. The shoot will resume after things return back to normal. As of now the team of Radhe Shyam is on a break.

Though the cases of coronavirus came to minimal in Italy, the country was hit by a second wave and night curfew is imposed in the country. The Italian government is expected to introduce more measures soon. The public places would have many restrictions in the coming days to bring things to a control. The team of Radhe Shyam is rethinking about the shoot considering the current situations. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of the film and UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies are the producers.