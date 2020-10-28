Dil Raju in talks with Megastar?

Megastar Chiranjeevi signed back to back films and he will resume the shoot of Acharya soon. He has Vedhalam remake, Lucifer remake and a film with Bobby lined up. The veteran actor would turn free only in 2022 as he needs to wrap up all these commitments. Top producer Dil Raju is in talks with Chiranjeevi for some time and the project is yet to be locked.

Dil Raju locked Boyapati Srinu for his next and the discussions are currently on. Dil Raju is on the hunt for the right script so that he gets a nod from Megastar himself at the earliest. Boyapati Srinu will direct the film and an official announcement would be made once things are final. Boyapati Srinu is currently directing Nandamuri Balakrishna and the shoot of the film will resume tomorrow. The film is aimed for summer 2021 release.