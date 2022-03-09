AP Govt plans two junior colleges in every mandal

The state government had planned to establish two junior colleges in every revenue mandal. The new colleges would come up first in the revenue mandals wherever there are no government junior colleges.

Once every mandal in the state has a college, then the government would go for the second college in the mandal, mostly in the next big town, other than the mandal headquarters.

The decision was taken by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday during a review meeting with the officials of the education department. The chief minister directed the officials to identify the mandals where there are no government junior colleges now.

He also told them to identify the second biggest town or village in every mandal to have the second junior college. The officials told the chief minister that there are 139 mandals in the state where there are no junior colleges. The chief minister asked them to start the government junior colleges in all these 139 revenue mandals at a time.

The chief minister also directed the officials to establish teacher training institutes in every district, including the 13 new districts, which are being created and would become functional from April 2, 2022. He wanted the officials to give regular training for the teachers for the skill upgradation.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had told the officials to plan one Industrial Training Institute for every Assembly constituency and one skill development college for every Parliament constituency. He wanted them to link these two institutions with the Skill Development University coming up in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, to make youth employable.