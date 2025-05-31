x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Govt takes significant step for Quantum Valley

Published on May 31, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha scores brownie points over KTR and Harish
image
AP Govt takes significant step for Quantum Valley
image
Telangana Government Gaddar Awards Spark Debate
image
Tamil Politics : Vijay Makes Power-Sharing Offer
image
Veteran Filmmaker about Theatre Strike and Controversy

AP Govt takes significant step for Quantum Valley

Andhra Pradesh Government has taken a significant step in the process of setting up Quantum Valley. IT and Electronics Ministry issued a GO, ratifying the MOUs made for establishing Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati on Saturday.

AP Govt has already signed MoUs with reputed MNCs IBM, TCS and L&T to set up Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati, a first-of-its-kind initiative, which will put AP on the global quantum computing map. Now, by ratifying these MOUs, Chandrababu Govt has taken a step forward in realizing its quantum computing dreams.

According to the MOUs done by AP Govt with global giants, IBM will set up IBM Quantum System Two with 156-qubit Heron processor in the upcoming Quantum Valley in Amaravati. Experts opine that it will be the India’s most powerful quantum computer.

Meanwhile Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will develop the infrastructure required for the Quantum Valley Park.

TCS will chip in with its tech capabilities to strengthen quantum computing know-how and eco system in AP.

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is known for his unflinching love and focus on technology, has been taking personal care in establishing Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati. He has clearly instructed IT Ministry to ensure that Quantum Valley comes into existence by January, 2026.

Next Kalvakuntla Kavitha scores brownie points over KTR and Harish Previous Telangana Government Gaddar Awards Spark Debate
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Filmmaker about Theatre Strike and Controversy
image
Manchu Brothers heading for Legal War?
image
Interesting title for Ravi Teja’s Next?

Latest

image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha scores brownie points over KTR and Harish
image
AP Govt takes significant step for Quantum Valley
image
Telangana Government Gaddar Awards Spark Debate
image
Tamil Politics : Vijay Makes Power-Sharing Offer
image
Veteran Filmmaker about Theatre Strike and Controversy

Most Read

image
AP Govt takes significant step for Quantum Valley
image
Telangana Government Gaddar Awards Spark Debate
image
Tamil Politics : Vijay Makes Power-Sharing Offer

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black