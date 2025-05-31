AP Govt takes significant step for Quantum Valley

Andhra Pradesh Government has taken a significant step in the process of setting up Quantum Valley. IT and Electronics Ministry issued a GO, ratifying the MOUs made for establishing Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati on Saturday.

AP Govt has already signed MoUs with reputed MNCs IBM, TCS and L&T to set up Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati, a first-of-its-kind initiative, which will put AP on the global quantum computing map. Now, by ratifying these MOUs, Chandrababu Govt has taken a step forward in realizing its quantum computing dreams.

According to the MOUs done by AP Govt with global giants, IBM will set up IBM Quantum System Two with 156-qubit Heron processor in the upcoming Quantum Valley in Amaravati. Experts opine that it will be the India’s most powerful quantum computer.

Meanwhile Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will develop the infrastructure required for the Quantum Valley Park.

TCS will chip in with its tech capabilities to strengthen quantum computing know-how and eco system in AP.

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is known for his unflinching love and focus on technology, has been taking personal care in establishing Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati. He has clearly instructed IT Ministry to ensure that Quantum Valley comes into existence by January, 2026.